Vallejo Public Schools Closed Until Next Week Due To Fires

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – Vallejo City Unified School District has closed its schools for the rest of the week because of a large amount of smoke from the North Bay wildfires, district officials said Wednesday.
Monday was a previously scheduled professional development day for the district, so students will return to class on Tuesday, district officials said.
The closure was prompted by “the spread of wildfires and poor air quality,” VCUSD superintendent Adam Clark wrote on the district’s website.
WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Continuing Coverage | How To Help
“Please be safe, remain indoors whenever possible, and stay up to date with emergency services information and instructions,” Clark wrote.
Vallejo fire officials noted that the city is not in imminent danger from the fires, which are burning in Napa, Sonoma and western Solano counties.
The Greater Vallejo Recreation District has canceled all outdoor activities for the rest of the week, including closing its pools and the Mare Island Sports Complex.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.