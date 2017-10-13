Marin Humane Society Offers Free Boarding For Pets Of Fire Evacuees

NOVATO (CBS SF) – For fire evacuees who are unable to keep their pets with them, Marin Humane is offering free boarding for pets including all domestic pets such as reptiles, fowl and some barnyard animals, shelter officials said Thursday.

Animals can be brought to the shelter at 171 Bel Marin Keys Blvd. in Novato preferably before 9 p.m. but staff will accept animals 24 hours a day.

Spokeswoman Lisa Bloch said shelter officials are encouraging evacuees to look for other options first, such as looking on Nextdoor where people have said they are willing to care for a pet. That’s because Marin Humane officials expect more pets will need housing at the shelter in the future.

WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Continuing Coverage | How To Help

As of 10 p.m., Wednesday, the shelter had accepted 73 dogs and puppies, 113 cats and kittens, 10 reptiles, three rabbits and 49 birds including three turkeys.

The number is changing every hour, shelter officials said.

Evacuees do not need to bring food or bedding or leashes. But owners are encouraged to bring the pet’s veterinary records and medication, Bloch said.

• ALSO READ: Napa Students Care For Hundreds Of Animals Displaced By Wildfires

If a pet is sick though, shelter officials said owners should take the pet to a veterinarian since the shelter is equipped for only basic care and not critical care.

Shelter officials are asking everyone to limit calls to Marin Humane to emergencies only.

Shelter officials have transferred all of its adoption animals to other shelters so it can serve solely as a pet evacuation center.

The shelter does not need donations of food or supplies or volunteers but donations of money are being accepted at marinhumane.org.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.