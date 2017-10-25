Uber Faces New Sex Discrimination Complaints By Former Engineers

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Two former Uber engineers are filing complaints with state regulators, over what they say is unfair pay at the company and other discriminatory practices.
Tech news website The Information reports the women claim they were ranked by attractiveness by their male colleagues and that Uber’s culture was preferential for men.
Uber has declined to comment on the complaints, but the company said it’s working to change.
The women filing the complaints are part of Uber’s reliability engineering team, the same team former engineer Susan Fowler worked for.
Fowlers’ blog post earlier this year about alleged sexual harassment and the sexist culture at the company led to an investigation, and eventually, the resignation of CEO Travis Kalanick.