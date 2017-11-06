Berkeley Police Release Photo Of Unmasked Protester Wanted For Assault

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Berkeley police detectives have released a photo of a black-clad protester, momentarily without her mask, that was taken during last August’s violent confrontations at Martin Luther King Jr., Civic Park.
Police arrested 14 people after anti-fascist protesters gave chase to Trump supporters at a “Rally Against Hate,” organized in response to a far-right demonstration that was canceled.
The clashes between demonstrators on both sides, armed with sticks, pepper spray and wearing masks, were videotaped and posted widely on social media.
Months later, police were asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects “wanted in connection with felonious assaults” using new pictures that have surfaced from the protest.
“As we have stated in the past, we remain focused on taking enforcement action when practical and appropriate, before, during and after events,” the department said in a statement.
Anyone with information should call the Berkeley Police Homicide Detail at (510) 981-4794.