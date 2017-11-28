Candlelight Vigil For Four Family Members Killed In Tragic Accident On I-80

NAPA (KPIX) — Hundreds gathered at Vine Hill Park for an emotional candlelight vigil Tuesday night to honor members of a Napa family killed in a tragic accident over the weekend.

They are paid their respects to four members of the same family – two pairs of fathers and sons – who died Saturday night.

“It’s crazy how everything happened,” said family friends, Derek and Jed Oved. “Very sad.”

Daryl Horn and his 14-year old son Joe were from Napa. Troy Biddle and his 12-year old son Baden were from Washington State.

Richard Wood remembers them well.

“Joe had his whole life in front of him. It’s really sad,” he said, crying. “And Daryl, he was just such an inspiration to everybody.”



The four were killed on Interstate 80 in San Pablo. Officials say a suspected drunk driver ran into their Nissan; tossing their car into other vehicles. Six other people were hurt.

Jared Horn, a pitcher on the Cal Berkeley baseball team, was the only survivor in the car. He survived. His father and brother were killed.

The driver, 47-year-old Fred Lowe, left the scene. The CHP arrested him after they say he was involved in a second hit-and-run crash the same night.

Tuesday night, after a prayer, the large crowd walked over to the Horn house. A choir sang.

Friends of the Horn family asked not to be on camera. Their community is now doing what they can to help them heal after an awful tragedy.