SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three of the four lanes on southbound Highway 101 at Cesar Chavez were closed Friday night because of an overturned double-decker passenger bus.

The bus somehow wound up on its side just after 8 p.m. The bus seats about fifty passengers, according to a spokesman for the CHP, who said preliminary reports indicate there could have been as many as 30 people aboard at the time of the crash.

The CHP and the San Francisco Fire Department are responding to the incident. There’s no word yet on the full extent of the injuries.

The CHP estimates three of the four southbound lanes of 101 will be closed at Cesar Chavez until well past 10 p.m.

