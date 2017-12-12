SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area sports teams offered condolences after San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee died suddenly Tuesday morning.
In a series of tweets, the San Francisco Giants said in a statement that the team was “deeply saddened and shocked” to learn of Lee’s passing.
“We are blessed to have shared so many wonderful memories together. He will be dearly missed by everyone in our organization,” the team said.
Giants outfielder Hunter Pence tweeted a picture of Lee during the celebration of the team’s 2014 World Series championship.
The San Francisco 49ers also issued a statement, saying “Ed was a friend that we came to admire deeply for his compassion for others and his tireless work to effect positive change in both his city and throughout society.”
Lee, along with 49ers owner Jed York, was among those who convinced the National Football League to bring Super Bowl 50 to the Bay Area in 2016.
The Super Bowl bid was not without controversy, after it became clear that city costs and resources involved were likely to far outstrip initial estimates and would not be reimbursed by the NFL.
The event also drew negative publicity over street closures related to game-related festivities and when news of efforts to relocate homeless residents from areas affected by the Super Bowl events became public.
The Golden State Warriors, who are planning to move from Oakland to a new arena in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood in 2019, noted Lee’s efforts in helping build the facility.
“We will be eternally grateful for his commitment to the building of Chase Center — once termed his “legacy project” as Mayor — and his dedication to making San Francisco one of the greatest cities in the world,” the Warriors said in their statement.
Lee died at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital shortly after 1:00 a.m. after suffering a heart attack during a trip to a Safeway near his home. According to the city charter, Board of Supervisors president London Breed has been appointed acting mayor.