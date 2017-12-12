SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area sports teams offered condolences after San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee died suddenly Tuesday morning.

In a series of tweets, the San Francisco Giants said in a statement that the team was “deeply saddened and shocked” to learn of Lee’s passing.

“We are blessed to have shared so many wonderful memories together. He will be dearly missed by everyone in our organization,” the team said.

We were deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the sudden passing of Mayor Ed Lee. He was a true San Franciscan who devoted his life to serving our great city and to supporting those most in need. He was the Giants' number one fan (con’d) pic.twitter.com/G2a3dHXmzV — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) December 12, 2017

We are blessed to have shared so many wonderful memories together. He will be dearly missed by everyone in our organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mayor Lee's wife Anita, his daughters Brianna and Tania and his entire family during this tragic and difficult time. — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) December 12, 2017

Giants outfielder Hunter Pence tweeted a picture of Lee during the celebration of the team’s 2014 World Series championship.

My thoughts and prayers are with Mayor Lee and his family. We’ve always appreciated your great support and passion. pic.twitter.com/Ioks0ECpt6 — Hunter Pence (@hunterpence) December 12, 2017

The San Francisco 49ers also issued a statement, saying “Ed was a friend that we came to admire deeply for his compassion for others and his tireless work to effect positive change in both his city and throughout society.”

Lee, along with 49ers owner Jed York, was among those who convinced the National Football League to bring Super Bowl 50 to the Bay Area in 2016.

The Super Bowl bid was not without controversy, after it became clear that city costs and resources involved were likely to far outstrip initial estimates and would not be reimbursed by the NFL.

The event also drew negative publicity over street closures related to game-related festivities and when news of efforts to relocate homeless residents from areas affected by the Super Bowl events became public.

The Golden State Warriors, who are planning to move from Oakland to a new arena in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood in 2019, noted Lee’s efforts in helping build the facility.

We are stunned and saddened by the news of @mayoredlee’s sudden death this morning. The lasting impact he leaves on the City of San Francisco is a timeless tribute to his incredible leadership and vision. Full statement » https://t.co/Mxhl9pcc7X pic.twitter.com/CHFwL8qtze — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 12, 2017

“We will be eternally grateful for his commitment to the building of Chase Center — once termed his “legacy project” as Mayor — and his dedication to making San Francisco one of the greatest cities in the world,” the Warriors said in their statement.

Lee died at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital shortly after 1:00 a.m. after suffering a heart attack during a trip to a Safeway near his home. According to the city charter, Board of Supervisors president London Breed has been appointed acting mayor.