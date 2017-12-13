By Melanie Graysmith

Who doesn’t love to receive a just-right-for you gift card? With the wide selection of gift cards offered these days, just about every business, attraction, activity or dining and drinking spot offers cards, making it easy to give gifts that are always the right fit. In a city as vibrant and diverse as San Francisco, with so many gift card options, the search is easy. Read on for local gift card ideas from popular spots around the city.

Exploratorium

Pier 15

San Francisco, CA 94111

(415) 528-4444

www.exploratorium.edu

The Exploratorium is a lot more than a premier museum; it is a place where seemingly endless explorations of science, art, human perception and imagination intersect with education as play to answer things we are curious about, and even more we haven’t thought about yet. There is so much to see, do, tinker and interact with and learn from at the Exploratorium that it makes for a terrific family perfect day outing. The place offers an excellent gift opportunity as well, and Exploratorium gift cards are available in $25, $50, $75, and $100 amounts. You can purchase print-at-home cards or call (415) 528-4390 to receive physical gift cards. Visit the website for complete information.

Alcatraz

GiftRocket Gift Card

www.giftrocket.com

Can you name the number two San Francisco sightseeing destination – after number one, the glorious Golden Gate Bridge? Right! It’s Alcatraz Prison, the world’s legendary former penitentiary renowned for not only its notorious inmates, like Al Capone and “Birdman” Robert Stroud, but also for its gorgeous views of San Francisco’s celebrated skyline, for many considered an added punishment, with its famed city life so near and yet so far away. Now a major attraction for both tourists and many locals alike, Alcatraz is a San Francisco must-see attraction and a GiftRocket gift card makes for a terrific bonus to use for admission or at the Alcatraz gift shop, loaded with a ton of educational, informative and just plain fun souvenirs to keep the Alcatraz visit memories alive when back home. GiftRocket gift cards are available in $25 increments from $25 – $500, and with a suggested use at Alcatraz Island, the recipient redeems the gift at GiftRocket online and chooses how to receive the money, as cards can be digital cash gifts for recipients. Check the website for additional GiftRocket San Francisco venues and attractions. Note: there is a $2 fee plus 5% of the gift amount.

Bay Club San Francisco

150 Greenwich St.

San Francisco, CA 94111

(415) 433-2200

www.bayclubs.com

Bay Club San Francisco lives up to its reputation as the ultimate “everyday escape in the City,” with a leading, cutting edge fitness center, a full range of dynamic and energetic classes, and social events to fit into a busy lifestyle. Bay Club San Francisco offers gift cards or bookings for the Sanctuary Spa that can be purchased by contacting spabooking.bayclubs.com or by visiting the Bay Club SF location in person. For One Lombard, gift cards can be purchased in person at the San Francisco and other locations listed on the website. Prices and time frames are dependent on the services/quantities determined by the customer.

Blue Bottle Coffee

1 Ferry Building, Suite #7

San Francisco, C 94111

www.bluebottlecoffee.com

Maybe you’ve heard of Blue Bottle Coffee, the precision-minded coffee roasters whose meticulous attention to coffee deliciousness produces exquisite coffees precisely ground for the brewing methods you prefer: French Press, Espresso, Pour Over, AroPress, Chemex, and others. Blue Bottle Coffees are top-of-the-line in practically every way, producing its luscious, timed-for-quality and freshness coffees. For the holidays or any gift giving excuse, Blue Bottle Coffee offers gift cards for any amount, available at Blue Bottle cafés. Visit the website for complete coffee brewing details and additional café locations.

Funsherpa

www.funsherpa.com

Find the perfect experience for the perfect gift at Funsherpa, where you can choose from a full range of San Francisco and Bay Area activities and trips, including skydiving, cooking classes, cruises, walking tours, boat trips, horseback riding, dinner shows, and so much more. If you’re not sure of what to give a foodie friend, or the outdoorsy type, or wine loving cousin, the right fit activity is sure to be at Funsherpa, available to book. Follow Funsherpa’s three steps to give the ultimate gift certificate gift: Select the experience, chose how to ship it, and then the recipient gets to book the experience.

Beach Chalet

1000 Great Highway

San Francisco, CA 94121

(415) 386-8439

www.beachchalet.com

Restaurant gift cards make superb gifts for foodie friends and family, and anyone else who simply enjoys a delicious meal at a favorite dining spot. Definitely on the list for scenic dining is the Beach Chalet, a storied brewery and restaurant located “where the park meets the Pacific,” offering stunning Pacific Ocean views, modern American cuisine at lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, and hand crafted ales and beers brewed right there at the Beach Chalet brewery. Beach Chalet gift cards are available online in $25, $100, and $200 amounts. Allow 3-5 days to arrive. Visit the website for all the details.