FREMONT (CBS SF) – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a man in an apparent domestic violence dispute in Fremont on Sunday night was identified by police Tuesday as 20-year-old Ayah Abdallah.

Abdallah, a Fremont resident, is tentatively scheduled to be arraigned in Alameda County Superior Court in Fremont Tuesday afternoon in connection with the stabbing of 19-year-old Fremont resident Yusuf Nawabi.

She works for the automaker Tesla Inc., according to Alameda County jail booking records.

Police said officers responded at 10:03 p.m. Sunday to a report of a stabbing in the 41000 block of Fremont Boulevard and arrived minutes later to find a male victim, later identified as Nawabi, suffering from a stab wound, police said.

Nawabi was taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Multiple witnesses told investigators that the stabbing was preceded by what appeared to be a domestic violence dispute between Abdallah and Nawabi, police said.

The argument escalated when Abdallah stabbed Nawabi in his abdomen area, according to police.

After the stabbing, Abdallah fled in a silver Mercedes-Benz E-Class vehicle but witnesses reported a partial license plate number and description of the vehicle and her, according to police.

Officers eventually located Abdallah’s vehicle in the 38000 block of Logan Drive and arrested her at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday as the vehicle left a home there. A black knife with a 4.25-inch blade that’s believed to be the murder weapon was recovered from her, police said.

Abdallah was arrested on suspicion of murder, according to police.

A search warrant that was served at Abdallah’s residence led to the recovery of additional evidence and additional witness interviews and physical evidence also tied her to the homicide, police said.

The homicide is the second to occur in Fremont in 2017.

