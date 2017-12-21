STOCKTON (CBS SF) — An inmate with a distinctive tattoo who escaped from a Northern California prison work crew last month was re-captured in Stockton Thursday, authorities said.

Corey Hughes, 27, went missing from a crew in the area of Interstate 5 and Country Club Blvd. in Stockton on November 27, less than three months before his scheduled release date.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said it had received tips from all over the country on the whereabouts of Hughes, who has an image of a skull tattooed on his face.

He had been serving a sentence on a weapons charge at the minimum-security Honor Farm in French Camp, just south of Stockton.

Thursday at approximately 10:33 a.m., a fugitive task force with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation received information that Hughes was at a residence in the 9000 block of Don Avenue.

Officers set up a perimeter at the home and a Stockton Police K9 was deployed inside the residence, police said.

Hughes was arrested and briefly treated at a hospital before being booked at the San Joaquin County Jail, police said.