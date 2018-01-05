SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Acting Mayor of San Francisco and President of the Board of Supervisors London Breed announced Friday that she will join the growing group of candidates running for the office in a special election this June.

Breed made the announcement via her Twitter account shortly before noon.

I'm proud to announce I am running for Mayor to lead the City I was born + raised in. I'm not a partisan. I'm not an ideologue. I believe in a San Francisco where we succeed as one. Together there is no problem we can't solve. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 5, 2018

Breed was automatically appointed as the city’s acting mayor in the hours after San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee’s death from a heart attack on December 12.

Breed went earned an undergraduate degree at UC Davis and a master’s degree at the University of San Francisco.

“She has been an employee of the city and county of San Francisco,” former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown said after Lee’s passing. “She has run a community-based organization — the Western Addition Community Center. She’s served on various boards and commissions — redevelopment and fire. And she was elected against an incumbent [former District 5 supervisor Christina Olague in 2012].”

Using a platform of building and protecting affordable housing, increasing public safety, improving environmental health, and modernizing public transportation, Breed was re-elected on Nov. 8, 2016.

She was unanimously re-elected to another two-year term as Board President on January 9 by her fellow supervisors.

Generally associated with the board’s “moderate” political faction, Breed grew up in a public housing complex in San Francisco within the district that she now represents.

That background is one she shared with Lee, who grew up in public housing in Seattle.

“He asked my top three priorities and I said public housing, public housing, public housing,” Breed said at a news conference at City Hall after Lee’s death. “As someone who grew up there and spent most of my life there, we bonded over that.”

Breed joins SF Supervisor Jane Kim, former state Senator Marc Leno and former San Francisco Supervisor Angela Alioto as notable candidates in the bid to replace the late mayor.