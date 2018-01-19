HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A collision involving five vehicles on eastbound Highway 92 on Friday afternoon has slowed traffic headed from Highway 101.
The crash was first reported on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge at about 2:10 p.m., according to authorities. While there were no injuries reported, video from Chopper 5 the vehicles and drivers were still in the left-hand lane shortly before 3 p.m.
The collision appeared to be a chain-reaction crash with damage visible to the fronts of a silver four-door sedan, a work van and a white pick-up truck.
Several CHP and fire units were on the scene, along with at least one tow truck. There was no word from authorities how long it would take to clear the vehicles from the span.