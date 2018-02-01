RICHMOND (CBS SF) – An officer injured by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a sideshow this weekend in Richmond has been identified as Onome Ojo, a former National Football League player, according to a police spokesman.

“He’s recovering,” Lt. Felix Tan said Thursday. “He’s banged up pretty good.”

Two 18-year-olds have been charged in connection with the crash, which occurred around 1:20 a.m. Sunday at Marina Bay Parkway near Regatta Boulevard.

Police responding to that call for service found 40 or 50 cars doing “donuts” in the roadway and tried to stop some of them for vehicle code violations.

Suspect Juan Vargas allegedly sped toward Ojo, knocking him onto the windshield. Vargas fled the scene, but his vehicle was found a few blocks away.

Ojo was transported to a hospital with significant injuries including a dislocated shoulder and a head injury. He is an eight-year veteran of the department, according to police.

Ojo, 40, played football as a wide receiver for University of California at Davis before being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fifth round of the NFL draft in 2001.

Vargas has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, assaulting an officer, hit-and-run resulting in injury, conspiracy and false report of a criminal offense, according to Bobbi Mauler with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Co-defendant Genesis Diaz-Castaneda has also been charged with being an accessory after the fact, conspiracy and false report of a criminal offense.

They were in court Thursday morning, according to Mauler. Details about the proceeding were not immediately available.

