SQUAW VALLEY, Placer County (CBS SF) — The body of a snowboarder who was reported missing was found Friday at Squaw Valley Ski Resort, according to authorities.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office identified the snowboarder as 42-year-old Rocklin resident Wenyu Zhang. His body was found by a Squaw Valley ski patrol members Friday at 10:10 a.m. after he was reported missing by friends late Thursday night.

A search area was narrowed down by the use of a tracker program used by the resort.

Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue launched a search at about 9 p.m. Thursday. That’s about the same time a 146 mph (235 kph) gust of wind was reported at the top of the resort.

The search was suspended overnight due to avalanche danger. But the rescue team, Squaw Valley ski patrol and Placer County Sheriff’s Office resumed the search at daylight Friday.

Zhang’s cause of death is undetermined. Placer County Sheriff’s said he was wearing a helmet when he was found.

Zhang’s body was found in the Squaw Creek area at the resort, Squaw Valley officials said in a prepared statement. “On behalf of everyone at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, we would like to extend our heartfelt sympathy to the guest’s family and friends. We hold them closely in our thoughts and prayers.”

High winds and the threat of avalanches postponed the opening of several area ski resorts Friday morning.

CBS Sacramento reporter Steve Large posted on Twitter that the body was found inbounds at the resort and that Zhang had not suffered blunt trauma.

More than 3 feet (90 centimeters) of snow already has fallen at several resorts, including Mount Rose on the edge of Reno. Another foot (30 cm) of snow is possible by Saturday morning.