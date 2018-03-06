SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Less than 24 hours after police in San Francisco issued a warrant for his arrest in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident, troubled NFL player Aldon Smith has turned himself in, authorities confirmed.

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Department confirmed early Tuesday afternoon that Smith had turned himself in to San Francisco police and is in custody at the San Francisco County Jail.

Smith is facing four charges in connection with the Saturday evening incident: domestic violence, assault with great bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism of less than $400.

He is being held on $30,000 bail.

On Monday afternoon, the SFPD has obtained a warrant for the arrest of Smith in the wake of an alleged attack on a former girlfriend at an apartment in the city’s Union Square neighborhood Saturday night.

San Francisco police spokesman Sgt. Michael Andraychak said, “The charges listed on the warrant are: willful infliction of corporal injury (domestic violence), assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism, all misdemeanors. The Department is working with Mr. Smith’s legal counsel to arrange a day and time for Mr. Smith to surrender himself and to be processed for the warrant.”

The Oakland Raiders released the troubled star linebacker on Monday in the wake of the weekend incident.

Smith’s fiancée told TMZ Sports that she was the alleged victim in the incident and that her parents took the football player to rehab for a substance abuse problem.

“I wish the BEST for Aldon. And I’m scared for his life with his addiction. I cannot comment on the altercation but I can tell you I love him and so happy he turned to my family who considers him family and hopefully he gets the help he truly needs,” she told TMZ Sports.

Police had been searching for the linebacker since the incident, which authorities said took place at a home on the 600 block of Bush Street in San Francisco Saturday evening, around 8:30 p.m.

During a 911 call of the incident, a dispatcher is heard saying “[The victim is] yelling, ‘I’m going to call the police.’ Subject says her ex-boyfriend is beating her up. She says the guy’s name is Aldon Smith.”

The victim gave the dispatcher additional details about the assault and said that Smith left the apartment while she was on the phone.

Smith allegedly left the home before police arrived. The victim suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The former star linebacker has been on the suspended list since November 2015 for violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse. The Raiders had signed Smith to a two-year contract before the 2016 season, but he never was cleared by the league to be able to return from suspension.

