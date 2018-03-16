SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old man appeared in court Friday morning out of custody and wearing an ankle monitor, charged for an alleged armed robbery that occurred minutes before a fatal officer-involved shooting that killed his friend last week in San Francisco’s Mission District.

A pre-hearing conference for Victor Navarro Flores was scheduled for next month.

According to police, Navarro Flores was driving the black Honda Accord in which his friend, Jesus Adolfo Delgado-Duarte, was hiding when officers pulled them over around 10:35 p.m. on Capp Street near 21st Street on March 6.

• ALSO READ: Dramatic Cell Phone Video Shows Fatal San Francisco Officer-Involved Shootout

An officer had pulled them over after two people nearby said they had been robbed at gunpoint by the occupants of a black Honda Civic, police said.

Officer ordered all of the Honda’s occupants out. Navarro-Flores eventually exited the driver’s seat and officers detained him.

Officers then ordered Delgado-Duarte out of the halfway open trunk, where he was hiding. After yelling several commands at him, first in English and then in Spanish, officers fired a beanbag round at him.

On the video obtained by KPIX 5, a female officer’s voice can clearly be heard saying in Spanish — “Show me you left hand, show me your left hand, show me your left hand. We are going to shoot. Show me your left hand.”

The suspect opens the trunk and appears to fire at police.

In response, 10 officers fired 99 rounds at him, fatally striking Delgado-Duarte about 25 times. Delgado-Duarte was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

• ALSO READ: SFPD: Nearly 100 Rounds Fired In Deadly Mission District Police Shooting

After the shooting, an 18-year-old woman who was still inside the car was ordered out and detained. She was apparently uninjured.

Officers later recovered a 9mm handgun from the Honda’s trunk, police said.

Police have not yet released the name of the 10 officers who fired their weapons.

Several community groups have expressed outrage over the recent fatal police shooting. Mission-based activist group Justice for Luis Gongora Pat has specifically asked SFPD to release the police audio of the incident and the names of all the officers involved, including the officer who gave Delgado-Duarte the commands in Spanish.

According to Delgado-Duarte’s family, he had lived most of life in San Francisco, coming from Mexico when he was young and attending Bryant Elementary School, Aptos Middles School and Life Learning Academy.

Delgado-Duarte’s death is being investigated by several different agencies including the police department’s homicide detail and internal affairs division, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Police Accountability.