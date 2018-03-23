Travis Air Force Base (USAF)

(CBS SF) — The FBI has identified the driver who crashed through a security gate at a Northern California Air Force base and detonated propane tanks on board his vehicle, killing himself in the process.

He was identified as 51-year-old Hafiz Kazi, a resident of the San Francisco Bay Area originally from India and living in the United States since 1993 as a legal permanent resident, according to the FBI Special Agent In Charge Sean Ragan.

Investigators said Kazi deliberately ignited his vehicle which exploded into a huge fireball after crashing through the main gate at Travis Air Force Base, about 55 miles northeast of San Francisco.

No one else was hurt and no shots were fired during the attack.

Investigators found five propane tanks inside the vehicle, a gym bag with personal effects, three phones, three plastic one-gallon gas cans, and several lighters.

Ragan said Kazi’s motive was not yet known and investigators had not yet pieced together the events that led up to the incident. Kazi appeared to have had several recent addresses, mostly in the Bay Area, said Ragan.

It was not clear whether the attack had any link to terrorism or terror cells and investigators were still working to determine whether Kazi had any associates who assisted him or knew of the attack, said Ragan.

Ragan also said investigators had not found any evidence of any religious affiliation and disputed published reports that Kazi had cellphone videos that called for jihad or other terror-related themes.

“There was some information out there that there might be some jihadi-type videos, things like that. No, we have not found anything in that regard,” said Ragan.

Officials said there was no further threat against the base or surrounding community.

Following the attack on Thursday, additional security measures were being put in on Friday at the main and hospital gates, according to base officials.

#TeamTravis

Security Forces personnel have begun implementing additional security measures at the main and hospital gates. Be prepared for longer than usual commute times. #TravisStrong — Travis AFB Official (@Travis60AMW) March 23, 2018

Some 7,000 Air Force personnel are among the 10,000 people who live and work at the base, home to the 60th Air Mobility Wing, the largest wing in the Air Force’s Air Mobility Command.