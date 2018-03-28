SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Five people have been struck by a vehicle in San Francisco in a hit-and-run incident that left at least one victim with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

San Francisco Police spokeswoman Officer Giselle Linnane said the incident happened at around 10:24 a.m. at Illinois and 24th St. in the city’s Dogpatch neighborhood.

The driver of a vehicle got into a physical altercation with five people and struck all five with his car, said Linnane.

A witness who chose to remain anonymous said it was a dispute between a driver of a van and four or five people on the street which led to the driver getting out of his van and chasing after the people with an ax or a hatchet. The witness said the people were able to disarm the man and chase him back to his van, where he then got back in the vehicle and drove onto the sidewalk and into the group at high speed.

Witness describes van plowing into pedestrians

The driver fled the scene and the five male victims were taken to the hospital, with at least one of the victims in life-threatening condition, police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca said. Earlier police had indicated four of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Rueca said police were not releasing the description of the either the suspect or the vehicle, but that officers had the information and were searching for the driver. Rueca said it’s believed the incident was isolated and that the general public was not at risk.

The witness described the driver as dark Hispanic or light African American in his late 30s to early 50s with a scruffy beard, matted hair and a plaid shirt. It appeared to the witness the man was living out of his van, described as a white GMC with a partial license plate number 165.