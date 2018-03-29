SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man who died in a vehicle collision that injured four other men Wednesday in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood has been identified as 43-year-old Eliseo Lopez, according to the city’s medical examiner.

Lopez died at a hospital following the collision, which occurred around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday near the corner of Illinois and 24th streets, police said.

The vehicle’s driver was arrested at the scene and was booked into jail. He’s been identified as 33-year-old Mark Dennis, police said.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said he has been charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, six counts of assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of assault causing great bodily injury.

Dennis is being held in county jail without bail, according to jail records.

Before the collision, Dennis had allegedly gotten into a physical altercation with the five victims.

He then drove onto the sidewalk, plowing into them. After striking the group, Dennis drove off, police said.

Officers, however, were able to quickly locate him and his vehicle and took him into custody.

The four remaining victims were also hospitalized. Police have described them as men aged 38, 31, 39 and 42 years old.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital employees said one victim was in critical condition, one was in serious condition and two were released from the hospital Wednesday night.

Dennis’ arraignment is scheduled for Friday.

