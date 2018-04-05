Filed Under:San Bruno, Shooting, Victims, YouTube, YouTube shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say the victim most seriously wounded in a shooting at YouTube headquarters is improving.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said Thursday that a 36-year-old man remains hospitalized but has been upgraded to fair condition.

Three people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A 32-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman were both released.

Authorities say that Nasim Aghdam was angry about the policies and practices of the company and carried out an attack Tuesday at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, south of San Francisco.

She then fatally shot herself.

Comments
  1. curi56 says:
    April 5, 2018 at 10:48 am

    she has been a peta-activist –

    Reply Report comment

