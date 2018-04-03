(CBS SF) — A woman appears to have shot and injured multiple people at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno Tuesday afternoon before taking her own life, according to authorities. One of those injured was the woman’s estranged boyfriend, CBS News reported.

The shooting happened at around 12:46 p.m. in an outdoor cafe on the grounds of the facility.

The woman believed to be the shooter was found dead. “We did locate a victim with what we believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini. “It’s a female, but the investigation is still ongoing before we can put all the pieces together.”

Barberini said officers encountered a chaotic situation when they arrived. “We did encounter one victim with an apparent gunshot wound towards the front of the business as we arrived,” he said. “Several minutes later while conducting a search of the premises, officers located a second individual with a gunshot wound that may have been self-inflicted.”

Barberni said two other victims were found several minutes later at an adjacent business.

One witness inside the cafe when the shooting occured said he didn’t believe it was gunfire, at first.

“It was a surprise, because you don’t really expect something like that,” he said. “I heard some pops, I obviously thought it was balloons, but then I thought that doesn’t make sense, not today. Then I heard more shots and that’s when everyone started scrambling for the door.”

He said he heard about 15 shots.

Police were seen laying down evidence markers near the seating area of the cafe. Lines of employees were seen being led out of the building with their hands up. Police transmissions described two shooters, one female and one male.

KPIX 5 reporter Andria Borba said one witness, a YouTube software engineer, saw a man on the ground in the courtyard with an apparent bullet wound to the stomach. The witness broke out in tears while speaking after being overcome with emotion, said Borba.

Borba said at least two Homeland Security units were responding. KPIX 5 reporter Mary Lee said there were large areas of the campus which houses some 1,700 employees was cordoned off.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew said the hospital received several patients. “Two females and one male, we have a 32-year-old female who is in serious condition, a 27-year-old female in fair condition, and a 36-year-old male in critical condition,” said Andrew. “We’re expecting additional patients.”

Across the street a building that houses the Department of Social Services was placed on lockdown.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein tweeted, “My stomach sinks with yet another active shooter alert. I’m praying for the safety of everyone at YouTube headquarters.”

Earlier, Google advised all employees in the Bay area to stay away from the area. The company provided employees a help line. Earlier Google tweeted, “We continue to actively coordinate with local authorities and hospitals. Our Security team has been working closely with authorities to evacuate the buildings and ensure the safety of employees in the area.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted, “From everyone Apple, we send our sympathy and support to the team at YouTube and Google, especially the victims and their families.”

Vadim Lavrusik, who was working at that facility, wrote on Twitter shortly before 1 p.m. that he heard shots and saw people running while at his desk before barricading himself inside a room with other coworkers.

Numerous social media users, including verified accounts linked to YouTube staffers, reported that people were being evacuated from the scene.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake. https://t.co/gmolQmRXm1 — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

There is definitely some kind of police action / possible shooting at youtube in San Bruno. my brother just and others went running out of the building when hearing firecracker like sounds. 5 police cars came rushing to the scene… — Mr Raised Brow (@MrRaisedBrow) April 3, 2018

The White House said President Donald Trump was briefed on a shooting and that officials were monitoring developments.