SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco Superior Court judge Friday ordered former Oakland Raider Aldon Smith to be placed at an in-custody treatment facility after he was charged with numerous misdemeanors for an alleged domestic violence incident last month.

Smith, 28, has remained in-custody since being arrested a week ago after he showed up to the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department to be placed with an ankle monitor and his blood alcohol content was found be at .40, according to prosecutors.

Smith will be placed in the facility for 30 days or possibly longer, pending a status hearing next month.

The former All-Pro linebacker was released from the Oakland Raiders just days after the March 3 incident.

Around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to an apartment in the 600 block of Bush Street for a report of domestic violence allegedly involving Smith that left a woman injured. But by the time officers arrived, Smith had left the scene.

Days later investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Smith. He turned himself in and posted bail shortly after. He was eventually charged with assault, domestic violence, false imprisonment and vandalism, to which he pleaded not guilty.

On March 23, Smith once again turned himself in to police after investigators again obtained an arrest warrant upon learning that he violated a protective order placed by Judge Ross Moody, prohibiting him from contacting the victim in the case.

On April 5, Moody ordered Smith to be placed with ankle monitor and to abstain from alcohol, which led to his arrest the following day.

Prior to playing with the Oakland Raiders, Smith played for the San Francisco 49ers starting in 2011 but was released by the team in August 2015 following an arrest for a DUI hit-and-run in Santa Clara.

Smith signed with the Raiders the next month, but was suspended for a year in November 2015 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policies.

