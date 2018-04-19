SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – San Bruno police responded to an Instagram post threatening another shooting at YouTube headquarters and found there was no merit to the post, police said Wednesday.

Officers learned about the threat on April 4 at 1:18 a.m. about 12 hours after the shooting took place on April 3. They began investigating the threat and coordinated a security plan with YouTube officials.

The Instagram page was named “youtubeshooters” and police traced the threatening post to a juvenile in Pennsylvania. Police said the juvenile admitted to creating the post, but the individual hadn’t taken any steps to actually carry out a shooting.

San Bruno police, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI and other agencies are working together to determine whether the juvenile will be criminally charged.

San Bruno police said they take all threats to public safety very seriously and they will actively investigate all similar cases.

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to call San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or to email them at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.