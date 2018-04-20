SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Authorities Friday afternoon confirmed that ambulances were responding to multiple medical emergencies including at least one opioid overdose at Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park where 4/20 revelers have gathered.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department told KPIX 5 shortly before 4 p.m. that emergency responders were arriving on scene and providing medical treatment for multiple patients. The spokesperson could not confirm the nature of the medical emergencies or the exact number of patients.

KPIX 5 reporter Emily Turner saw one patient being revived with Narcan, a drug used to treat victims who have overdosed on opioids, at the location where ambulances had converged in the park near Children’s Playground in Golden Gate Park.

Five other patients were reportedly being transported by ambulance to area hospitals. Additional patients were still being treated at the scene.

This is a developing story and CBS SF will provide updates as they are made available.