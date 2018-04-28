SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A woman was arrested Friday evening on suspicion of attempted murder after she dragged a California Highway Patrol officer clinging to her car down eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in San Francisco, the CHP said.

Nicole Wade, 33, of Pittsburg, was arrested and booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, felony driving under the influence causing bodily injury and related crimes, the CHP said.

Wade was allegedly found to have three outstanding warrants out of Contra Costa County, according to the CHP.

The officer, K. Spears, was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, and he was treated and released, the CHP said.

The event unfolded when Spears pulled over a red Jeep on eastbound Highway 80 east of Fourth Street near the Bay Bridge around 5 p.m., the CHP said. There were three adults and a child in the car, the CHP said.



Wade, the alleged driver, presented a driver’s license not issued to her, and Spears asked for additional identification, according to the CHP.

Wade allegedly walked back to her car and Spears followed her. CHP officials said Wade allegedly got into the driver’s seat of the Jeep to try to get away while Spears tried to control Wade.

Driving on the right shoulder, Wade sped away, the CHP said, with Spears hanging outside the driver’s side door. Reaching speeds of 35 to 40 mph, Wade sideswiped a white Honda Civic, and then rear-ended another vehicle, the CHP said.

Spears was able to force the steering wheel to the right and the right front wheel hit the right-side concrete bridge rail, breaking the Jeep’s front axle, disabling the vehicle and ending the chase, the CHP said.

After Spears was arrested, the adult passengers in the car were released and the child was entrusted to Child Protective Services, according to the CHP.

