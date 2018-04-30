DALY CITY (KPIX) — Cellphone video captured a chaotic scene inside the Daly City bowling alley after someone opened fire, sending patrons scrambling for cover.

It happened Saturday at Classic Bowling Center located at 900 King Drive.

Apparently, it all started with a verbal fight.

On the video, patrons can be heard swearing at each other. Next, you can clearly see someone being punched in the face immediately after three shots are fired from what police say is a handgun.

Screaming, panicking witnesses, including the man who shot cellphone video, run to the bathroom to take cover.

Police said this was a near death shooting and the suspect is still at large.

“There was an altercation that happened,” said Sgt. Ron Harrison of the Daly City Police Department. “This person we believe was part of that altercation so I believe it was targeted in that sense.”

Authorities said one man is currently in critical condition at San Francisco General Hospital after suffering gunshot wounds.

Sgt. Harrison said a shooting here is unusual.

“We have responded there on fights or drunken patrons stuff like that but this is a rare occurrence that has happened that’s why it’s taking our full attention.”

Classic Bowling Center was open Monday, though owners would not comment on the incident.

Police were asking anyone who took videos that night to come forward.

“Please contact the Daly City Police Department to let us know if you have information or if you took video that night we’d be very interested in talking with you,” said Harrison.

The man who took that cellphone video did not want to go on camera because the shooter is still at large.

He said at least 10 people were involved in the fight that started around 9:20 p.m. that night.

The Bowling Center is popular with families. Witnesses say a number of children were present during the shooting.