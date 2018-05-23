SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A Santa Clara County judge was expected to rule as early as Wednesday on whether or not felony domestic violence charges filed against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster would proceed to trial.

Foster was arrested on Feb. 11 when his then-girlfriend Elissa Ennis flagged down a stranger’s car to call 911 and told responding sheriff’s deputies and Los Gatos police that the NFL player had dragged her by her hair, threw her out of the house and punched her in the head eight to 10 times, leaving her bruised and with a ruptured eardrum.

The 24-year-old linebacker was subsequently charged with felony domestic violence, forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime and possessing an assault weapon. He has pleaded not guilty.

Since Foster was charged, Ennis has testified at his preliminary hearing that she lied to police. She told the court that she actually suffered injuries to the side of her face, her knee, the back of her neck and her eardrum because of a fight she got into with an unnamed woman on her way to Pier 39.

Ennis said the fight took place when she had come from “somewhere near Oakland” after getting her hair done. It began with a traffic dispute and ended with bystanders pulling Ennis and a stranger apart.

She proceeded to tell the courtroom that she called 911 because he broke up with her then she told him, “you ain’t gonna have a job tomorrow.”

“I really wanted to kill him,” Ennis testified. “I was so hurt… I wanted him to go down. I was pissed.”

The San Francisco 49ers have prohibited Foster from taking part in any pre-season training. On Tuesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed Foster’s situation with reporters.

“Hopefully we’ll have some more answers by tomorrow,” he told reporters about Foster’s future with the team. “We’ve been patient this whole time and we’re going to continue be patient until we get a few more answers.”

Shanahan said while Foster has been banned from the 49ers practice facility, he has continued to stay in touch.

“I reach out to him about once, twice a week just to see how he’s doing,” the coach said.

When asked how Foster was doing, Shanahan said it was “a tough challenge” the young linebacker is facing.

“He’s hanging in there,” the 49ers coach said. “Obviously, it’s a tough challenge. I think anyone would realize, this is a very hard thing to go through. We’ll see how this ends up, but you just always hope that every situation you’re in, in the long run it can make you a better person and a better man. I think Reuben is handling it right.”