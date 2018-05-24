Filed Under:Animal cruelty, Crime, Pets and Animals, Puppy Killed, SFPD, Surveillance video, Tenderloin District
Surveillance video shows a man holding a puppy at a convenience store in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — San Francisco police have caught up with a suspect seen slamming a puppy to the floor of a convenience store last month in the city’s Tenderloin District.

Video from a store camera shows a man snatching a woman’s Cocker Spaniel puppy during an argument then hurling the animal to the floor, killing it.

Delos Pierre Gallon sfpd mugshot

Delos Pierre Gallon. (SFPD Photo)

The surveillance video allowed investigators to identify the suspect as 23-year-old Delos Pierre Gallon of San Francisco.

Gallon was arrested Wednesday at a hotel in San Mateo and he is facing charges that include felony animal cruelty.

READ MORE: Hunt For Suspect In Horrific San Francisco Animal Cruelty Case

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch