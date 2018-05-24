Surveillance video shows a man holding a puppy at a convenience store in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — San Francisco police have caught up with a suspect seen slamming a puppy to the floor of a convenience store last month in the city’s Tenderloin District.

Video from a store camera shows a man snatching a woman’s Cocker Spaniel puppy during an argument then hurling the animal to the floor, killing it.

The surveillance video allowed investigators to identify the suspect as 23-year-old Delos Pierre Gallon of San Francisco.

Gallon was arrested Wednesday at a hotel in San Mateo and he is facing charges that include felony animal cruelty.

