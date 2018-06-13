WASHINGTON (CBS SF) – The Golden State Warriors were invited on Tuesday to visit the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. by Reps. Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, and Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, to celebrate the team’s NBA Finals win.

The politicians sent a letter to Coach Steve Kerr congratulating the team for winning the finals two years in a row, citing “outstanding performance on the court” as well as “inspired leadership off the court.”

Pelosi and Lee said of the team, “You continue to make the Bay Area and indeed the country deeply proud. We look forward to honoring your championship in the heart of our democracy.”

.@Warriors & @SteveKerr, you have once again dazzled America with outstanding performance on the court & inspired leadership off the court. @RepBarbaraLee & I would be delighted to welcome you to the Capitol! #DubNation #WarriorsParade https://t.co/CarFxbPoFB pic.twitter.com/BlfwGFkoD1 — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 12, 2018

Traditionally, the winning team visits the White House after their victory, but the Warriors declined to do so in 2017. President Donald Trump rescinded an invitation to Stephen Curry in a tweet on Sept. 23, 2017, blaming the move on Curry’s “hesitation.”

So far, Trump’s Twitter feed has not mentioned the Warriors since their championship victory Friday night. Golden State has won three of the last four NBA titles.