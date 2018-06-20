Nyla, a six-week-old puppy, is seen at Ceres Police headquarters. Inset: Mohammed Nayl (San Jose Police Dept.)

(CBS SF) — A suspect seen on surveillance camera stealing a puppy from a San Jose business has been arrested in in California’s Central Valley and the puppy found safe.

The theft happened Monday afternoon inside a business on the 2000 block of Bering Drive when a man was seen petting, and then taking, a Husky/Golden Retriever mix named “Nyla.”

San Jose Police said it received information that the suspect responsible for the dog-napping was in the Stanislaus County town of Ceres. Wednesday morning, Ceres police officers made contact with the suspect – identified as Mohammed Nayl – at his home in Ceres.

The puppy was also found inside the residence, police said.

Nayl was booked into Stanislaus County Jail on charges of possession of stolen property and violation of a protective order.