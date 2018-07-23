ORINDA (CBS SF) A man who died in a crash Saturday morning in Orinda involving a suspect vehicle that fled from police has been identified by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office as 20-year-old Oakland resident Lawrence Martin.
The case began at 9:02 a.m. Saturday when an Orinda police officer tried to pull over a Nissan Altima for vehicle code violations in the area of St. Stephens Drive and Tahos Road, sheriff’s officials said.
The Nissan sped away, entering westbound state Highway 24. The officer lost sight of the vehicle, but shortly afterward found it had crashed on the highway near the Orinda BART station, according to the sheriff’s office.
Martin and a second man were taken to a hospital, where Martin was pronounced dead.
The second man, Danny Lockett, 20, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading causing death and a probation violation. He is being held without bail at the county jail in Martinez, sheriff’s officials said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s investigation division at (925) 313-2600. People can also leave tips at tips@so.cccounty.us or by calling (866) 846-3592.
© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trying to get away in an Altima LOL! You might as well drive a Geo Metro! Same poor handling and lacking performance.