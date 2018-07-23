OAKLAND (CBS SF) — More than 1,000 people marched Monday evening from the site of a killing in Oakland Sunday to a downtown Oakland bar to deter an alt-right group from promoting its message.

A gathering occurred at about 4 p.m. at the MacArthur BART station at 555 40th St. in part to demand justice following the fatal stabbing of Nia Wilson, 18, Sunday night at the station.

While there has been rampant speculation on social media that the crime may have been racially motivated, BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas said authorities have not been able to confirm that as of Monday evening.

“We haven’t connected him with any type of radical group or white supremacist group…but we are going to explore all options,” said Rojas.

Wilson was allegedly stabbed by John Lee Cowell, 27, who was at large until he was arrested Monday evening. Cowell also allegedly stabbed one of Wilson’s sisters.

The group of marchers also called for the community to value black lives and for people to come together as a community in the wake of the tragedy.

One of the marchers Cat Brooks, who’s running for mayor of Oakland, said the group left the BART station at about 6 p.m. and walked peacefully to the Make Westing bar at 18th and Telegraph to deter the Proud Boys, an alleged alt-right group from promoting its message.

Around 8 p.m., some violence may have broken out between the two groups.

Oakland police had blocked off part of Broadway between 21st Street and central downtown.

As of about 8 p.m. there was police activity at 19th Street and Broadway near the 19th Street BART station. Several helicopters were overhead.

As of 8:30 p.m., Broadway was open again but some officers were still near 19th Street and Broadway.

Around that time, about 200 marchers were still gathered peacefully near the Make Westing bar.

Brooks said if the Proud Boys were involved in violence Monday evening the blame is on their shoulders. But she said she didn’t see any violence.

Officers said they detained two individuals and while removing them from the area, a portion of the crowd became disruptive and began throwing M80’s. Oakland police deployed one chemical agent.

Both men who were detained, were later released.

