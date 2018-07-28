REDDING (CBS SF) — Cadaver dogs came up empty in their search Friday of the remains of an Quartz Hill Road home for any sign of a grandmother and two small children who have been missing since the deadly and devastating Carr Fire roared through their neighborhood.

The three are among at least nine people who were missing and unaccounted for in the fire which has destroyed at least 500 homes, charred 48,312 acres and was just 5 percent contained by early Saturday.

The death toll remains at just two — a Redding firefighter and a bulldozer operator — but was feared to climb when authorities begin searching neighborhoods and homes turned to ash and rubble by the fast-moving firestorm.

Ed Bledsoe and his family members have been desperately searching evacuation centers, the Red Cross and hospitals for any sign of his wife Melody or great-great-grandchildren 5-year-old Emily and 4-year-old James Jr.

They haven’t been heard from since frantic phone calls with the 50-foot-high wall of flames bearing down on their neighborhood.

Bledsoe had left the home to run an errand before the flames closed in. He got a call from James Jr.

“He called and said ‘grandpa you need to come, the fire is coming at our house now!” he told CBS 13.

Donald Kewley, the boyfriend of Bledsoe’s granddaughter, Shelley Hoskinson, lives near the Quartz Hill neighborhood and said he called to check on the family as he saw the flames closing in.

“She was screaming, “It’s getting closer,” and you could hear the sirens,” Kewley told the San Francisco Chronicle. “Then the phone went dead.”

Kewley returned to the burned out neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

“We went back there and the whole neighborhood is gone,” he told the paper. “It’s absolutely obliterated. It’s just a smoldering mess.”

Bledsoe told CBS 13 he didn’t know how he will carry on if the three had fallen victim to the flames.

“I just don’t see how I can go without them,” he said with emotion rippling through his voice. “Somebody has to know where they’re at,”

If the Red Cross does not have a record of your loved one, you call the missing person hotline at 530-225-4277. This is for the City of Redding and for unincorporated Shasta County.