OAKLAND (KPIX) – A Good Samaritan has saved girls’ high school sports teams in Oakland from getting cut this semester.

The district announced a plan to cut 10 team sports last week.

Administrators said they needed to save half a million dollars to pay down a budget deficit.

After the San Francisco Chronical reported the cuts affected girls much more than boys, an anonymous donor stepped in to help.

“We want our girls to have every bit of opportunity that our boys do. Across our district in every school,” said district spokesman John Sasaki.

Now three girls’ sports are reinstated for the fall — golf, tennis and lacrosse.

The district still needs to figure out plans for winter and spring sports and is setting up a fundraiser to reinstate them.