SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two runways at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) reopened Sunday morning after hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled overnight, anairport official said.

RELATED: SFO – Mexico City Flight Canceled After Fuel Spill At Gate

The closure of the runways Saturday night for scheduled maintenance caused 467 flight delays and 118 cancellations, said Dennis Zamaria, an airport duty manager.

“Everything worked according to plan,” he said of the maintenance work. “We were up and running right on schedule.”

The two runways are among the most heavily used at SFO, according to Zamaria. Maintenance was scheduled for only one runway, but because it intersected with a second runway, both had to close for the work.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.