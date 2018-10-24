(CBS News) — The Secret Service says it has intercepted suspicious packages addressed to former President Barack Obama’s home in Washington and Hillary Clinton’s residence in Westchester County, New York.

In a statement Wednesday, the Secret Service said the packages were “immediately identified during routine mail screening as potential explosive devices.” Neither package was delivered to its intended address.

The package addressed to Clinton was identified late Tuesday, the Secret Service said. The package addressed to the Obama residence was discovered early Wednesday. The Secret Service said it had launched “a full scope criminal investigation.”

A law enforcement source tells CBS News the device addressed to the Clinton home resembled a pipe bomb, similar to an explosive device sent to the home of billionaire financier George Soros that was discovered on Monday. The source said the package addressed to the Clinton home was sent through the U.S. Postal Service. Clinton’s home is about eight miles from Soros’ residence in upstate New York.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

