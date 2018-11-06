LOS ANGELES (AP) — A proposal to repeal a gasoline tax increase for transportation projects in California is trailing in early returns.

Proposition 6 had about 47 percent of the vote shortly after polls closed Tuesday with nearly 2 million votes counted.

The Republican-backed measure would repeal an increase in fuel taxes and vehicle fees that is expected to fund $5 billion in road fixes and transit improvements each year. It would also require voter approval for any future gasoline tax hikes.

Republicans hoped the measure would boost GOP turnout in contested congressional and state races. They say California is too expensive and should spend its money more wisely.

The Democratic-led Legislature passed the fuel tax increase last year. Construction industry leaders and labor unions oppose the repeal.

