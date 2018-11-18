CAMP FIRE:Full Coverage Of Unhealthy Bay Area Air
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMGame Day
    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    12:30 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Breathing, Camp Fire, N95 Mask, Poor Air Quality, Respiratory System

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — In wake of the poor air quality caused by the smoke from the Camp Fire, people around the Bay Area have been seen wearing masks to protect themselves from the bad air.

But some say they’re having trouble purchasing these protective masks because everyone else has been buying them.

Outside Fredericksen Hardware and Paint on Fillmore St., there was a sign reading, “Sorry, no air purifiers, no masks. Maybe Monday.”

Store employees said the masks are in such high demand that when they restock them, they’ll be behind the counter and customers will likely be limited to the number of masks they can buy.

It’s the same story at Nob Hill Hardware; the store is completely sold out of the N95 masks. But it did have P100 respirators on its shelves for $59, which provide more respiratory protection than the N95 masks.

“Our hardware store ran out… they ran out. The fire department ran out. It’s crazy,” said , San Francisco residents Cindy and David Cole.

Another day of unhealthy air quality also forced tourists visiting San Francisco to change their plans.

“I thought we would walk around and hit up the different parks and relax and enjoy a bit of better weather than Seattle. And then, getting down here, it was staying inside our hotel. And now we are trying to find alternative things to do,” said Adrian Bussey.

San Francisco locals tried to make the best of the situation.

“This past weekend, Friday and Saturday, we’ve been stuck inside. Today, we have these wonderful tickets to go to the Giants’ AT&T Park for some fun Top Golf. So we wanted to take advantage while we could. I didn’t want the smoke to stop us,” said Sharon Leung.

The smoke has brought more people to urgent care clinics across the city. Carbon Health on Market St. said patients who don’t have asthma have been complaining about chest pain, shortness of breath and migraines.

By Friday, San Francisco’s Homeless Outreach Team handed out 1,400 masks. On Sunday evening, the city opened its doors to 60 homeless people at its winter shelter inside the Saint Boniface Church.

“This is our 30th year doing the winter shelter between the SF Interfaith Coalition and ECS, and it’s especially important this year, opening now with all the air quality issues that we are seeing,” said Randy Quezada of the Department of Homelessness & Supportive Housing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s