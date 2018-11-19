BUTTE COUNTY (CBS SF) – Firefighters continued gaining ground against the Camp Fire in Butte County, with containment reaching 66 percent early Monday. Meanwhile, more grim milestones of the state’s most destructive wildfire have been reached.

According to Cal Fire, the fire that started on November 8th has scorched 151,600 acres (236.88 square miles), an area about five times the size of San Francisco.

At least 77 people have been killed, making the Camp Fire the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century. Nearly 1,000 people have been declared missing, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, many of whom are from the town of Paradise, which was mostly leveled by the flames.

Officials have also updated the number of structures destroyed in the Camp Fire to 11,713 single residences and 277 multiple residences. Another 472 commercial structures have been destroyed.

About 14,500 structures remain threatened.

Meanwhile in the Bay Area, air quality due to smoke from the Camp Fire continued to be a concern, with the region under a Spare the Air alert for a 12th consecutive day. Relief from the smoke is expected on Wednesday, with a storm forecast to arrive.

Uneahlthy Air Quality once again this morning across the Bay Area. Here are current AQI values as of 6:30am. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/eRzfcGSY1J — Mary Lee (@MaryKPIX) November 19, 2018

Full containment of the Camp Fire is not expected until November 30th.