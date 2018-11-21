CHICO (CBS SF / AP) — Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has made a surprise visit to firefighters battling the deadly Camp Fire in Butte County, helping serve them breakfast while providing encouragement.

Schwarzenegger said Wednesday he was in Budapest, Hungary, when he heard the fire had leveled the town of Paradise.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire has burned nearly 240 square miles and is about 80 percent contained.

He said he wanted to visit the scene and show his appreciation for firefighters who risk their lives.

Thanks to Arnold @Schwarzenegger for stopping by to serve breakfast for the firefighters at the #CampFire; and pick up the morale of some exhausted first responders. pic.twitter.com/IVLoScDPS5 — Stockton Fire (@stocktonfire) November 21, 2018

Thank you for coming out here and spending some time with us, we truly appreciate it🙏🏽 #CampFire @Schwarzenegger pic.twitter.com/RzG75mmMpd — jeebs (@arturomacias05) November 21, 2018

The actor is also slamming President Donald Trump for blaming the wildfire that killed at least 81 people on poor forest management.

