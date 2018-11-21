SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Umbrellas replaced mask faces on Bay Area streets early Wednesday as a storm front began to clear out a layer of unhealthy air that had been draped over the region for more than 11 days.

Light showers fell, removing Camp Fire particulates from the air which has ranged from unhealthy to hazardous since the hours after wildfire’s outbreak in faraway Butte County on Nov. 8.

The culprit was a high pressure system stalled off the coast which tossed up an atmospheric wall that halted the smoke plume’s western movement over the Bay Area.

A low front has pushed the system aside and replaced the northeastern winds driving smoke from the fire into the Bay Area with gusts from the south.

As the smoke piled up in Bay Area skies, residents were told to stay indoors or wear N95 protective masks if they did journey outside. Still, coughs, headaches and watery eyes plagued many.

Classes were cancelled at local schools and colleges and events were called off or postponed by the dozens. San Francisco’s beloved cable cars were left in their barn and tourist favorites like Alcatraz and Muir Woods were closed.

By 5 a.m., according to the EPA’s Airnow.gov website, the Air Quality Index over Oakland was a moderate 98 and improving. San Francisco was over 100 and unhealthy for people with conditions that made them sensitive to bad air but it also was improving by the hour.

Meanwhile, the air over San Jose had improved to a good AQI reading of 46.

