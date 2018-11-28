CAMP FIRE:How To Help Victims Of The Fire
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Heavy rain and storm conditions Wednesday evening caused the National Weather Service to issue an Urban Flood Advisory for portions of the Bay Area lasting until 11:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service advised motorists not to drive through flooded roadways and to report local flooding.

Steady, soaking rainfall has hit the region particularly hard and will likely last until Thursday.

Minor flooding in the Mission District of San Francisco flowed like a river through the streets.

In areas of Marin and Concord, the rain kept motorists cautious as they tried to reach home safely.

The Santa Cruz Mountains were ravaged by poor visibility and slippery roads.

