CHICO, Butte County (CBS SF) — For the second time in less than a month, evacuations have been ordered in the area burned by the devastating Camp Fire, this time due to flooding.

Officials in Butte County deployed rescue teams Thursday to prepare for additional rescues and flood-related issues. Earlier the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Camp Fire burn area, saying “life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and hillsides is likely” and urging people to move away from recently burned areas.

The flood warning was in effect until 9:15 p.m., extended from earlier because of additional heavy rainfall through the area.

EVACUATION ORDER ISSUED DUE TO FLOODING:

An evacuation order has been issued for Honey Run road from

200 block to Skyway including Horse Run Lane due to flooding.#ButteSheriff — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) November 29, 2018

Crews were being sent out to Honey Run Road in the lower area of Butte Creek Canyon. The Chico Enterprise-Record reported that crews were sent out after an SUV was seen floating down Butte Creek.

Chico PD has sent out a CODE RED alert for a FLASH FLOOD WARNING for the areas of Bruce Road from Chico Canyon Road to Skyway — Chico Police Dept. (@ChicoPolice) November 29, 2018

Several dozen people were reported stuck in their homes above one of two debris flows running across Honey Run Road, the Enterprise-Record said. At least two PG&E trucks that were working in the area were reportedly unaccounted for.

“We have some residents due to the water who are stuck on the other side of Horse Run Lane so we are doing some water rescue right now … There are 12 homes we will be checking on,” Butte County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Brad Meyer told CBS 12 in Chico. “It is serious, the water is coming up so we want to make sure we get everyone out we can.”

Teams from the sheriff’s office, Cal Fire and other fire departments were involved in rescues.

The California Highway Patrol said state Highway 99 south of Chico was closed in both directions because of flooding.

The flash flood warning was also in effect for burn areas from the Carr, Delta and Hirz fires in Shasta County and the Mendocino Complex fire in Lake County.

The weather service warned people traveling or in the areas along Interstate 5 and Highway 299 in the western portion of Shasta County, portions of Highway 70 and the Skyway in Butte County and areas north and west of Clearlake in Lake County should be alert for possible road problems due to flooding, rock, and debris flows.