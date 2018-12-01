MODESTO (KPIX) – A man and a woman have been arrested for the murder of the man whose remains were discovered last week by a woman attempting to bury a dead pet in the backyard of her Modesto home.

Robert Wiswell and Rebecca Garcia were taken into custody Friday night.

The pair was booked at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center for murder and conspiracy to commit murder. They are accused of burying their victim in the residential backyard where they had been living in a shed.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Jason Sutton-Bubeck. His brother reported him missing back in February.

According to lead detective Cory Brown, the extensive media coverage surrounding the case helped generate leads which helped them identify the victim and the suspects.

The department is not releasing specific information regarding the exact cause of death or evidence found at the scene.