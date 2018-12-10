SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — The first of a series of public meetings on the expansion of the Diridon Station rail depot was taking place Monday night in San Jose.

“We have the great opportunity to create the Grand Central Station of the West Coast here in San Jose,” said Mayor Sam Liccardo, who also sits on the board of the Valley Transportation Authority.

Diridon Station will be the hub for Caltrain, Amtrak, ACE Train, BART, VTA light rail, and California High-Speed Rail. Planners say there could be 140,000 passengers using Diridon Station everyday.

That would put it just about equal with San Francisco International Airport in terms of the average number of daily passengers.

The number of trains operating per day would multiply from 92 today to over 300 when the expansion is completed, according to Edward Saum, the president of the Shasta Neighborhood Association.

“Hopefully this will be a single coherent station instead of three or four disparate elements,” Saum said.

Neighborhood groups expect traffic and parking disruptions during construction. But many questions, especially regarding high-speed rail, are still unanswered.

“The alignment whether it comes in at grade level or overhead, hasn’t officially been determined but it has the more cynical among us thinking that the decision has already been made, it just hasn’t been officially published yet,” Saum said.

Monday night’s meeting at Westminster Presbyterian Church on the Alameda drew about 100 people.

Planners say building the new transit hub will be complete in about ten years.