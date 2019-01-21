CORTE MADERA (CBS SF) – The Marin County Sheriff’s Office has identified a bicyclist who was fatally struck by several vehicles on U.S. Highway 101 Saturday night as Anthony Letigre, 42, of Greenbrae.

Letigre, who was wearing dark clothing, weaved across all five southbound lanes of Highway 101 at the Madera Boulevard exit ramp in Corte Madera around 7:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Barclay said.

The vehicles that struck Letigre remained at the scene, and paramedics pronounced Letigre dead at the scene. The collision investigation closed all southbound lanes of Highway 101 and vehicles exited the highway at Madera Boulevard, according to the CHP.

Juliette Boyd told KPIX 5 she swerved around him, moments before he was hit.

“All of a sudden our lights picked up some metal, we had a second to put up the high beams, and up came a bicyclist,” said Boyd. “A gentlemen who was making his way across all lanes very slowly, just came right out.”

The investigation closed down all southbound lanes of 101, and motorists were being ushered off at Madera Boulevard.

All lanes were reopened by 10 p.m.

A postmortem examination and toxicology testing is scheduled for later this week, Chief Deputy Coroner Roger Fielding said.

