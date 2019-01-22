SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Mayor London Breed has responded to a tweet by President Donald Trump over the weekend that disparaged the city of San Francisco.

As the government shutdown reached the one month mark, the president on Sunday criticized Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco in a tweet, saying she has “lost control” of her party.

Nancy Pelosi has behaved so irrationally & has gone so far to the left that she has now officially become a Radical Democrat. She is so petrified of the “lefties” in her party that she has lost control…And by the way, clean up the streets in San Francisco, they are disgusting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2019

The president said in passing, “by the way, clean up the streets in San Francisco, they are disgusting!”

Breed spoke about the president’s comments at a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day event.

“We are a part of the united States. We are an important part of the United States, the City and County of San Francisco. And we are doing everything we can to take care of the residents, the challenges that exist,” the mayor said Monday.

The mayor has also fired back with a tweet of her own saying, “We are cleaning the streets, just like Speaker Pelosi is cleaning up after the mess that is your presidency.”

We are cleaning the streets – just like @SpeakerPelosi is cleaning up after the mess that is your presidency. https://t.co/eH6Hfvor7Z — London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 21, 2019

No agreement has been reached to end the shutdown, which entered its 32nd day on Tuesday. Meanwhile, San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney has proposed immediate aid to furloughed workers impacted by the impasse.