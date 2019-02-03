



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Multiple reports surfaced Sunday evening stating that the Oakland Raiders have reached an agreement with the San Francisco Giants to play in Oracle Park for the 2019 NFL season.

The news was first reported by Raj Mathai of NBC Bay Area, who cited an NFL source. He said that there is an expected announcement on the way sometime in the coming week.

KPIX 5 reached out to Giants officials, who responded, “Nothing is confirmed.”

The deal between the Raiders and the Giants cannot be completed until the San Francisco 49ers waive territorial rights to the city of San Francisco, thus allowing the Raiders to play in the waterfront ballpark.

It was not yet known whether such an action has been taken as of Sunday evening.

The Raiders are set to move to Las Vegas in 2020, but their home for 2019 has been a major discussion point. Los Angeles, San Diego and even London have previously surfaced as possible locations for the team during the next season.

The team met with the Oakland Coliseum Authority in January after ending their lease with the stadium, a move which prompted Oakland officials to file an antitrust lawsuit against the team.

Other Bay Area venues (besides Oracle Park) that were possibilities to house the Raiders in 2019 were the 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium and Berkeley’s Memorial Stadium.