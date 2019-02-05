



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed left little doubt Monday where she stood on the rumors swirling that the Oakland Raiders may have reached a deal with the San Francisco Giants to play their final season in the Bay Area at Oracle Park.

“I don’t think the Raiders need a temporary home,” she said. “They have a home in Oakland. I don’t think there is anything wrong with finishing up their last season there… I think the Oakland Raiders should play their last season for their fans in Oakland in Oakland.”

Breed said having the Raiders play at the home of Giants would put a major strain on San Francisco’s infrastructure — from traffic in the Mission Bay neighborhood to the police needed for security at the ball park.

“We have a number of challenges to the area,” she said. “Including a number of games that are going to be taking place with the Giants and a number of new games that are going to be taking place with the Warriors. The concerts at the arena. The transportation and how we are getting thousands of people on a regular basis in and out of this area.”

Not only is the Giants Oracle Park in the densely packed neighborhood but also the Chase Center — the new home of the Golden State Warriors — and the sprawling UC San Francisco Medical campus.

The decision will not just rest with Breed. The Giants, the San Francisco 49ers and the NFL also will have a voice in the decision. But Breed’s voice may be loudest at the table since so many San Francisco city resources will be needed to successfully stage an NFL contest.

Multiple reports surfaced Sunday evening stating that the Raiders had reached an agreement with the Giants to play in Oracle Park for the 2019 NFL season.

The news was first reported by Raj Mathai of NBC Bay Area, who cited an NFL source. He said that there is an expected announcement on the way sometime in the coming week.

KPIX 5 reached out to Giants officials, who responded, “Nothing is confirmed.”

The deal between the Raiders and the Giants cannot be completed until the 49ers waive territorial rights to the city of San Francisco, thus allowing the Raiders to play in the waterfront ballpark.

It was not yet known whether such an action has been taken as of Sunday evening.

The Raiders are set to move to Las Vegas in 2020, but their home for 2019 has been a major discussion point. Los Angeles, San Diego and even London have previously surfaced as possible locations for the team during the next season.

The team met with the Oakland Coliseum Authority in January after ending their lease with the stadium, a move which prompted Oakland officials to file an antitrust lawsuit against the team.

Other Bay Area venues (besides Oracle Park) that were possibilities to house the Raiders in 2019 were the 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium and Berkeley’s Memorial Stadium.