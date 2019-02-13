STORM WATCH:Current Weather Conditions, Maps, Forecast
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Google will invest more than $13 billion in building data centers and offices across the U.S in 2019, the company announced Wednesday.

The Mountain View, California-based company emphasized its new locations in the Midwest and South in a blog post announcing the investment.

Map of Google’s 2019 Offices and Data Centers (Source: Google Blog Post by CEO Sundar Pichai)

In the blog post, CEO Sundar Pichai said, “Our expansion across the U.S. has been crucial to finding great new talent, improving the services that people use every day, and investing in our business.”

Analyst Scott Kessler of CFRA Research said an increased presence in non-coastal parts of the country might help the company curry favor with federal legislators and officials.

Congress has paid more attention to Google and other big tech companies in the past year; several lawmakers have introduced privacy bills that would regulate the companies.

Google is also expanding along the coasts, including in Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area and New York.

The company will have a physical presence in 24 states by the end of the year.

